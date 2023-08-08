Gyanvapi Mosque: ASI may open 'Tahkhana' as scientific survey resumes

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 08, 2023 | 12:13 pm 3 min read

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed its fifth day of scientific survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Tuesday. It will reportedly conduct the survey of the remaining parts of three domes and open Tahkhana (basement)—a crucial area—for a detailed survey, including photography and videography. Meanwhile, the Hindu side petitioners expressed excitement about the progress of the survey so far.

Why does this story matter?

Right-wing Hindu organizations assert that several mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque, were built by Muslim invaders after destroying Hindu temples. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is accused of promoting this issue as a reclamation project for Hindus, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s. However, some Hindu priests rejected the claims made by the litigants, accusing them of inciting communal tensions.

Hindu side counsel says videography not possible without removing rubble

The fifth day of the survey by the ASI resumed at 8:00am and will end at 5:00pm, said advocate Sudhir Tripathi, representing the Hindu side. "It seems the survey of the dome has not been completed. Tahkhana is also being surveyed," he told ANI. "Without removing the rubble, photography, and videography are not possible," he said.

'We are very excited': Hindu petitioner about progress of survey

One of the Hindu petitioners, Rekha Pathak, also said that the Tahkhana might be opened on Tuesday. "We are very excited about the survey. It has become our routine to get up in the morning and head for duty. That's how we feel," she said. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed at the Gyanvapi Mosque complex amid the ASI survey.

Gyanvapi Mosque survey delayed on Monday

According to the Hindustan Times, the ongoing ASI survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque was delayed for a brief time on Monday due to a large crowd visiting the adjacent Kashi Vishwanath Temple for special sawan prayers before Lord Shiva. The survey began three hours late at 11:00am and lasted until 5:00pm because a large number of devotees gathered at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Allahabad High Court allowed ASI to continue survey

The ASI's scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque, except for the sealed Wuzukhana area where a shivling was reported to have been found last year, commenced last Friday, after the Allahabad High Court's judgment allowing the exercise. Last Thursday, the court denied a petition submitted by the Muslim side, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the Varanasi court judgment authorizing the survey.

