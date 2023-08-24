Will Ebadot Hossain get fit for ODI World Cup? Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 24, 2023 | 11:36 am 2 min read

Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the Asia Cup

In a worrisome piece for Team Bangladesh, pacer Ebadot Hossain is racing against time to regain fitness for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November. He has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a knee injury, which can keep him out of action for a while. He might also undergo a knee surgery. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Ebadot has emerged as a vital part of Bangladesh's ODI set-up since his debut in the format last year. The right-arm pacer is particularly brilliant with the new ball. He was expected to form the pace attack with Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman at the global event. However, dark clouds are now looming over his participation in the tournament.

Ebadot to get treatment abroad

As per Cricbuzz, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is contemplating sending Ebadot abroad for treatment. Kiron Thoms, the newly-appointed Australian physio and rehabilitation manager, will reportedly accompany the pacer for a check-up session in England next month. Notably, he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the ODI series against Afghanistan last month.

Will Ebadot undergo surgery?

"If he requires surgery, he will almost certainly miss the World Cup," a BCB official told Cricbuzz. Notably, Ebadot was ruled out of the Asia Cup after he failed to manage the workload given to him. "The cricket board is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness," the official stated. Notably, ICC has kept September 5 as the deadline to pick the WC squad.

Here are his stats

Ebadot has made an impressive start to his ODI career, scalping 22 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 5.6. Overall, he owns 49 wickets in 32 List A games. Meanwhile, uncapped fast bowler Tanzim Shakib has been Ebadot's replacement in the Asia Cup squad. The 20-year-old has scalped 57 wickets in 37 List A matches at an economy of 5.44 (5W: 1).

