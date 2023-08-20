Asia Cup: Jasprit Bumrah likely to replace Pandya as vice-captain

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 20, 2023 | 10:23 am 2 min read

Jasprit Bumrah recently made a comeback to professional cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

In a major development, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to replace Hardik Pandya as Team India's vice-captain for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup, which gets underway on August 30. According to Times of India, BCCI will announce the same on August 21 alongside the squad for the continental event. Bumrah is currently leading India in a three-match T20I series against Ireland. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

As per the report, The Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection committee will have an all-important meeting on August 21 in New Delhi. While head coach Rahul Dravid will be physically present at the meeting, captain Rohit Sharma is likely to join via video-conferencing. The team selection for Asia Cup will be discussed alongside the prospect of elevating Bumrah as vice-captain.

Pandya recently lost a T20I series against West Indies

Pandya replaced KL Rahul as India's vice-captain in white-ball cricket earlier this year. Earlier this month, the Men in Blue suffered a 2-3 T20I series defeat against West Indies under his leadership. The all-rounder's captaincy and strategies were criticized by many. Notably, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will get underway in October. Bumrah might be Rohit's deputy at the event as well.

India's record under skipper Pandya

Pandya's leadership stocks went up after he guided Gujarat Titans to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The Ahmedabad-based side finished as runners-up this year. Meanwhile, the all-rounder has so far led India to 10 wins in 16 T20Is (5 defeats, NR: 1). The Men in Blue have won just one of their three ODIs under his captaincy.

India may pick a 17-member Asia Cup squad

Owing to KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's fitness concerns, India might pick a 17-member Asia Cup squad instead of 15. Unlike the World Cup, Asia Cup rules permit a 17-member squad. Meanwhile, ICC has kept September 5 as the deadline to pick the WC squad. Hence, the Indian selectors must finalize the side's vice-captain sooner than later.

