IRE vs IND, 2nd T20I: The Village pitch report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 20, 2023 | 09:44 am 3 min read

India are 1-0 up in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India will look to seal the deal in the second T20I against hosts Ireland on Sunday (August 20). The Men in Blue won the series opener, which was marred by rain, by two runs (DLS method). They now have a chance to seal the three-match series. Meanwhile, the hosts also have some proven stars in the ranks. Here we present the pitch report.

A look at the track conditions

The second T20I will be played at The Village in Dublin. The opening clash also took place at this venue. Fast bowlers can extract some movement with the new ball here. However, the track tends to get better for batting as the game progresses. The toss-winning skipper is likely to elect to bowl first here. The match will get underway at 7:30pm IST.

Will rain play spoilsport again?

Only 6.5 overs were possible in the second innings of the series opener as rain played a spoilsport. Fortunately, the weather gods are unlikely to intervene in the upcoming game. As per Accuweather, it will be mostly sunny in Dublin with a minimal 10 to 20 percent chance of precipitation. The temperature will range from 16 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Here are the stadium stats

Chasing teams have won 14 of the 22 T20Is (men's and women's combined) here as the average score while batting first reads 151. 8.29 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here in Men's T20I. Meanwhile, Ireland have won just two of their 11 games here. The Men in Blue have won all their five T20I matches at this venue.

Here are the key performers

Harry Tector has returned with 229 runs in six T20Is here at a remarkable strike rate of 137.95. Sanju Samson's solitary T20I fifty (77 off 42) was recorded at this venue last year. Mark Adair has claimed nine wickets in seven T20I games here at an economy of 9.2. Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah owns four wickets in two T20I outings at this venue.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (C). Ireland (Probable XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

Poll Which team will come on top?

