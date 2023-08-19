2nd T20I: India eye series win, Ireland seek redemption

Sports

2nd T20I: India eye series win, Ireland seek redemption

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 19, 2023 | 11:01 am 3 min read

India are 1-0 up in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India will look to seal the deal as they meet hosts Ireland in the second T20I of the three-match series on August 20. The opening encounter was marred by rain. India, who were chasing 140 for victory, were 47/2 when rain washed out the game. They hence won by two runs (DLS method). Here is the preview of the second match.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The entire series is being played at The Village in Dublin. As seen in the series opener, fast bowlers can extract some movement with the new ball. However, the track tends to get better for batting as the game progresses. The match will be telecast live on Sports18 (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app.

Here is the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India enjoy a 5-0 win-loss record against Ireland in T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue chronicled a 2-0 series in Ireland during the tour of 2018 and 2022. Their maiden encounter was during the 2009 T20 World Cup at Trent Bridge. India comfortably chased 113 and won by eight wickets.

Bumrah starred in the opener

The series opener marked Jasprit Bumrah's return to professional cricket after almost a year. He jolted Ireland with two wickets in the opening over. Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi also took two wickets apiece as the visitors were reduced to 59/6. Curtis Campher (33) and Barry McCarthy (51*) powered the side to a respectable total. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 24 in India's chase.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (C). Ireland (Probable XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

Who are the key performers?

Bumrah, who averages an incredible 20 with the ball in T20Is, will look to trouble Ireland batters once again. With 97 wickets at 19.44, Mark Adair is Ireland's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Sanju Samson's solitary T20I fifty (77 off 42) was recorded in Dublin last year. Craig Young dismissed Jaiswal and Tilak Varma off successive deliveries in the series opener.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Sanju Samson, Loran Tucker, Paul Stirling, Tilak Varma (VC), Harry Tector, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Curtis Campher, Washington Sundar, Barry McCarthy, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mark Adair. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Sanju Samson, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Tilak Varma, Harry Tector, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Joshua Little (VC), Arshdeep Singh.

Poll Which bowler will come on top in this duel?

Share this timeline