Ravindra Jadeja can accomplish these milestones in Asia Cup 2023

Sports

Ravindra Jadeja can accomplish these milestones in Asia Cup 2023

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 12, 2023 | 11:12 am 2 min read

Ravindra Jadeja can complete 200 ODI wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is among the all-rounders to watch out for in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, which will get underway on August 30. The ODI event will be staged in a hybrid model with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Jadeja would be critical to India's chances. Here are the records he can accomplish at the event.

200 ODI wickets loading for Jadeja

In 177 ODIs for India, Jadeja has raced to 194 wickets (ER: 4.91). With the bat, he has managed 2,560 runs at 32.82 (50s: 13). He can become the second Indian after Kapil Dev to accomplish the ODI double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets. Jadeja would become the fifth left-arm spinner and the seventh Indian to accomplish the 200-wicket mark in ODIs.

Jadeja can accomplish 6,000 international runs

Jadeja is 179 runs short of becoming the 25th Indian to complete 6,000 runs in international cricket. As he also owns 520 wickets at the highest level, he can become only the 10th all-rounder to accomplish the illustrious double of 6,000 runs and 500 wickets in international cricket. With 9,031 runs and 687 wickets, Kapil is the only current Indian on the list.

2,000 ODI runs away from home

In away and neutral ODIs combined, Jadeja has scored 1,703 runs at an average of 35.47. He needs 297 runs to complete 2,000 runs in this regard. As the spinner also owns 103 wickets in these matches, he would become the second Indian after Kapil (2,435 runs and 153 wickets) to get the ODI double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets away from home.

Highest ODI wicket-taker for India in Asia Cup (ODIs)

With 19 wickets in 14 games at an economy of 4.34, Jadeja is India's second-highest wicket-taker in ODI editions of the Asia Cup. He is just four short of going past former all-rounder Irfan Pathan's tally of 22 wickets in the tournament. Jadeja is the joint-leading wicket-taker among active players alongside Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

Share this timeline