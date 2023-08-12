WI vs IND, 4th T20I: Lauderhill pitch report, stadium stats

Sports

WI vs IND, 4th T20I: Lauderhill pitch report, stadium stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 12, 2023 | 10:24 am 3 min read

India have lost just one T20I in Lauderhill (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Stakes will be extremely high when India and West Indies take on each other in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The Men in Blue, who are trailing 1-2, are eyeing a series-leveling win. Meanwhile, Rovman Powell's men can seal the deal with a win in the upcoming contest. Here we look at the pitch report and stadium stats.

A look at the track conditions

The final leg of the all-form tour will be held in Florida, USA. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill will host the 4th T20I on August 12. The track at this venue is famous for producing high-scoring encounters. As far as the conditions are concerned, the spinners can make merry here.

WI winless in Lauderhill since August 2016

Hosts WI have a dismal record in Lauderhill in T20I cricket. They have lost six out of 10 matches at this venue, winning just three. One of the matches was washed out. In fact, the Caribbeans haven't won here since August 2016. Besides, India have fared well in Lauderhill in T20Is. They have won four out of six encounters, losing just one.

A look at the stadium stats

Teams batting first have won 19 of the 27 T20 matches here. While chasing sides won seven games, one encounter got washed out due to rain. 8.25 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. In T20Is, teams batting first have 11 wins and just a couple of losses here. Three totals of 200+ runs have been recorded in T20Is here.

Here are the key performers

Johnson Charles has returned with 182 runs in four T20Is at this venue at a remarkable strike rate of 152.94. WI skipper Powell has returned with 157 runs in six T20Is here, striking at 128.68. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed a four-wicket haul at this venue last year. Arshdeep Singh took three wickets in two T20Is here last year at an economy of 5.80.

What happened in the last T20I in Lauderhill?

West Indies and India squared off in the last T20I in Lauderhill in 2022. The Hardik Pandya-led side racked up 188/7 after electing to bat first. Shreyas Iyer (64) and Deepak Hooda (38) were among the runs. Despite losing three wickets, WI were faring well at 50/3. However, Axar Patel (3/15), Kuldeep Yadav (3/12), and Bishnoi (4/16) dismantled them on 100.

A look at the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mukesh Kumar. WI (Probable XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, and Obed McCoy.

Poll Which batter will come on top in this contest?

Share this timeline