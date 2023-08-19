Decoding Arshdeep Singh's struggles in final two overs (T20Is)

Sports

Decoding Arshdeep Singh's struggles in final two overs (T20Is)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 19, 2023 | 10:23 am 2 min read

Arshdeep Singh conceded 22 runs off the final over against Ireland (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India won the rain-marred opening T20I against Ireland by two runs (DLS method). While there were many positives for the Men in Blue in the duel, Arshdeep Singh's struggles in the last two overs continued. The left-arm pacer was asked to bowl the final over of the Ireland innings and he conceded 22 runs. Here we decode his struggles in the death overs.

McCarthy takes Arshdeep to cleaners

Arshdeep kept things tight in his first three overs, having conceded just 13 runs. He also dismissed the dangerous Curtis Campher in the 18th over. However, number-eight batter Barry McCarthy took him to the cleaners in the final over. He smashed the pacer for two sixes and a four. The under-pressure Arshdeep also bowled a wide and a waist-high no-ball in the over.

Arshdeep's poor numbers in the last two overs

Despite having a pin-point yorker and a bucket of variations in his armory, Arshdeep has struggled in the last two overs in T20Is. In the 19th and 20th over combined, the young pacer has conceded 244 runs at a poor economy rate of 12.73. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has been smashed for 15 sixes in this phase. The tally includes 11 wickets.

Most wickets in slog overs since debut

Though Arshdeep tends to leak runs, he is certainly a wicket-taker. 25 of his 49 T20I wickets have come in the last four overs (16-20). He has operated in 25 innings in this phase with his economy rate being 9.87. Notably, no other bowler has taken even 20 wickets in these overs since Arshdeep's debut in the format in July last year.

His IPL numbers in slog overs

Arshdeep made a name for himself with his brilliant death bowling for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has an economy rate of 8.98 in the last four overs in IPL. The young speed merchant has taken 27 wickets in 28 innings in this regard. Arshdeep took seven wickets in this phase in IPL 2023 at an economy of 9.50.

50 T20I wickets loading for Arshdeep

Arshdeep has now raced to 49 wickets in 32 T20Is at an economy rate of 8.53. In the second T20I, he can become just the eighth Indian bowler to accomplish 50 T20I wickets. The 24-year-old has taken the most T20I wickets since his debut last year. Ireland pacers Mark Adair (46) and Joshua Little (45) follow him on the list.

Share this timeline