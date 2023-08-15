UAE vs New Zealand, T20Is: Here's the statistical preview

Sports

UAE vs New Zealand, T20Is: Here's the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 15, 2023 | 05:34 pm 3 min read

Southee has scalped 134 T20I wickets for NZ (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand are gearing up for their three-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates, starting on August 17. This is NZ's first bilateral series against UAE. This will be the second-string NZ team led by speedster Tim Southee. Kyle Jamieson has returned to international cricket from a back injury after a year. Ahead of the T20I series, we present the statistical preview.

Seifert set to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is

NZ wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert will look to play his natural game against UAE. T20Is are his most preferred format and he has amassed 920 runs from 43 matches at 27.05. He maintains a strike rate of 136.49. He needs 80 more runs to become the ninth NZ batter to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is. Seifert can surpass Gautam Gambhir's (932) T20I runs tally.

Mitchell Santer may reach this milestone

NZ's premium spinner Mitchell Santner has scalped 91 wickets in 83 T20Is at an average of 22.20. He can become the third NZ bowler with 100-plus T20I wickets. Only Southee and Ish Sodhi have achieved this record with 134 and 118 wickets respectively in this format. Even if he doesn't get nine wickets, Santer can surpass SL all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (91) in T20I wickets.

Rohan Mustafa set to surpass Steve Smith in T20I runs

Veteran all-rounder Rohan Mustafa is UAE's highest scorer in this format. The southpaw has amassed 1,006 runs in 58 T20Is at 20.95. Mustafa owns a strike rate of 121.64, smoking four fifties. He is the only batter from UAE with 1,000-plus T20I runs. Mustafa needs just three runs to surpass Australian icon Steve Smith (1,008). He is also their highest wicket-taker (61 wickets).

Southee may overtake Shakib Al Hasan

NZ captain Southee has already amassed 134 wickets in 107 T20Is at 23.72. Overall, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in this format. Southee needs seven wickets to surpass Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who leads the T20I wickets column with 140 scalps.

Ashok and Foxcroft set to debut for NZ in T20Is

NZ have given maiden T20I call-ups to young leg-spinner Adithya Ashok and all-rounder Dean Foxcroft. Ashok has scalped 21 wickets in 19 T20 matches at 21.71. The 20-year-old leg spinner had an economy rate of 7.08. Meanwhile, Foxcroft led the 2023 Super Smash runs charts with 424 runs in 11 matches at 47.11. He slammed three fifties at a strike rate of 131.26.

The second international match against UAE

This happens to be the first bilateral series between NZ and UAE which comprises three T20Is. However, the two teams have clashed once earlier, back in the 1996 ODI World Cup in Pakistan when NZ won by 109 runs.

Share this timeline