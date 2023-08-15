Serie A 2023-24: Five defenders to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 15, 2023 | 03:23 pm 2 min read

Theo Hernandez is one of the best full-backs in the world (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheoHernandez)

Over the years, Serie A is known for its robust defenders, technically creative full-backs and varied defensive systems. The league has evolved with time but still, some of the most unique and special defensive talents are often found here. With the new season starting on August 19, fans can expect plenty of exciting defenders. We present the five defenders to watch out for.

Stefan Posch, Bologna

Stefan Posch impressed in his loan stint for Bologna last season so much so the club exercised its option to buy him from Hoffenheim. The 26-year-old has the physicality to keep attackers at bay and is also known for his game-reading skills. Posch played 30 Serie A matches last season, netting six goals (A2). He made 81 tackles, 60 clearances, and 35 interceptions.

Alessandro Bastoni, Inter Milan

Considered one of the best young defenders in the world, Alessandro Bastoni continues his development at Inter Milan. He is robust but also brings intensity and energy to the Nerazzurri backline. Bastoni played 29 Serie A matches last season keeping six clean sheets. He made 41 tackles, 42 clearances, and 24 interceptions. Bastoni is versatile and an adept passer, clocking 85.35% passing accuracy.

Evan Ndicka, AS Roma

AS Roma have roped in Evan Ndicka for free to bolster the backline for the upcoming season. The former Frankfurt defender has agility, physicality and is equally adept centrally or as a full-back. Ndicka played 30 Bundesliga matches last season. He is dominant in the air, winning 78 aerial duels. He also made 143 clearances, 31 interceptions, and had an impressive 86.36% passing accuracy.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Napoli

Giovanni Di Lorenzo had a terrific last season in Napoli's Serie A triumph. The 30-year-old right-back played 37 Serie A clashes last season, netting three goals and four assists. Di Lorenzo is an attacking full-back who is always looking for the right pass. He created 47 chances and had 86.04% passing accuracy. His acceleration and game awareness helps him in recovering possession out wide.

Theo Hernandez, AC Milan

Theo Hernandez has grown in stature during his time at AC Milan. Known for his marauding runs down the left flank, Hernandez played 32 Serie A matches last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists. He is an orchestrator, who created 37 chances and had 81.06% passing accuracy. The 25-year-old used his agility to win 119 ground duels and completed 20 take-ons.

