Chelsea suffer Christopher Nkunku blow ahead of Premier League season

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 08, 2023 | 10:26 pm 3 min read

Chelsea signed Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig this summer (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea's big-money signing Christopher Nkunku has suffered a knee injury which could keep him out for 16 weeks. The former RB Leipzig forward sustained the injury in Chelsea's preseason match against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago. It will be a significant blow for new manager Mauricio Pochettino as he was arranging his squad with Nkunku as a primary forward. Here are the details.

Why does this story matter?

Nkunku is a multifaceted forward who can play in many positions and will also help in chance creation. Pochettino was planning a formation with the Frenchman upfront. But now with his knee injury, the new Chelsea tactician will have to turn to £30m signing Nicolas Jackson, who has joined the club from Villareal. It is surely a huge blow for the Blues.

A look at the statement released by Chelsea

"Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period," Chelsea said in a statement. "The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department."

Pochettino does not blame the conditions for Nkunku's injury

Many people believe that the pitch was the main reason for Nkunku's injury as they are mostly used for different sports. But Pochettino takes full responsibility for the risk taken. "We took some risks because the pitch wasn't perfect because the facilities are used for different sports. We won't blame the pitch for the injury though. For me, it was bad luck," he stated.

Chelsea signed Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52m

The Blues needed someone as dynamic as Nkunku and therefore they snapped him up for £52m. Notably, he was Pochettino's first signing since he took over the job at Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman was exceptional for RB Leipzig last season and will hope to shine for Chelsea as well when he returns from injury. Chelsea triggered the release clause present in Nkunku's contract.

A look at his career stats

Nkunku made 78 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 11 goals across four seasons. He also played for the PSG B team during his stay there, scoring five times in 27 appearances. He moved to the German club RB Leipzig in 2019 and went on to make 172 appearances, scoring 70 goals. He also chipped in with 44 assists for the Bundesliga club across competitions.

Chelsea will start their campaign against Liverpool

Chelsea went through wholesale changes after a torrid last campaign where they finished 12th in the Premier League standings. With Pochettino they are looking to make amends this season and have signed some good players. They will start their new Premier League campaign at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool on August 13. The club will have to look for answers in attack before that clash.

