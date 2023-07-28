David Silva retires from football at 37: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 28, 2023 | 04:04 am 3 min read

Silva left as a Man City legend in the summer of 2020, having made 436 appearances in all competitions (Photo credit: Twitter/@21LVA)

Spain football legend David Silva has called a time on his glittering career. Silva suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season with Real Sociedad before deciding to call time on his 19-year-old playing career. Silva played for Spanish club Valencia before spending 10 seasons with Manchester City. He moved to Sociedad in 2020 and spent three seasons. Here are his career stats.

Why does this story matter?

A visionary footballer gifted with agile foot movement and panache on the ball, Silva will always be regarded as one of the best playmakers the world has witnessed. Silva was massive for Man City, helping them win several titles. In 2021, his statue was unveiled outside the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, Silva retired from Spain duty in 2018, having won the World Cup and Euros.

Silva's club career record in Spain

Silva started his club career at senior level for Spanish side Eibar in 2004-05 (2nd division). He made 35 appearances, scoring four goals. He then joined Celta Vigo on loan, scoring four goals in 38 appearances. Silva scored 32 goals in 168 matches across competitions for Valencia, besides 36 assists. He spent three seasons at Real Sociedad (Matches 93, Goals 7, Assists 15).

His stats at Manchester City

Silva left as a Man City legend in the summer of 2020, having made 436 appearances in all competitions. He is the eighth-highest scorer in City's history. Silva went on to score 77 goals, besides contributing 117 assists as per Footystats. His Premier League tally was 60 goals and 93 assists from 309 matches. His best season at City was in 2011-12 (G8 A20).

Unique Premier League records for Silva

As per Opta, Silva won his 200th Premier League game in his 289th appearance. He is the only player to reach 200 wins in fewer than 300 games played, bettering the record held by John Terry (306 games). Silva is ranked seventh in terms of all-time assists in the Premier League. He is one of the two Spaniards with 90-plus assists alongside Cesc Fabregas.

Fourth-highest appearances by a Spaniard in Premier League

Silva is the fourth Spanish player with the most games played in the Premier League (309. He remains behind David de Gea (415), Fabregas (350), and Cesar Azpilicueta (349).

Silva won the Premier League, FIFA World Cup, and Euros

Silva lifted the Copa del Rey honor with Valencia in 2007-08. He then won four Premier League titles with Man City. He also won two FA Cups, five League Cups, and two Community Shields. He won the Copa del Rey with Sociedad in 2019-20. With Spain, the attacking midfielder won the FIFA World Cup in 2010, besides the European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Fourth-highest scorer, second-highest assists provider for Spain

Silva made his Spain debut in the year 2006 and retired in 2018. He went on to appear in 125 matches for the Spain national team, scoring 35 goals. Silva has the seventh-highest number of appearances for Spain. He is also the fourth-highest scorer after David Villa (59), Raul (44), and Fernando Torres (38). Silva ranks second in terms of assists (29).

