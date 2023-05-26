Sports

Manchester United humble Chelsea, confirm Champions League spot: Key stats

Manchester United humble Chelsea, confirm Champions League spot: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 26, 2023, 02:31 am 3 min read

Manchester United will play in the UEFA Champions League next season after securing the top four (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester United will play in the UEFA Champions League next season after securing the top four in the Premier League 2022-23. United beat Chelsea 4-1 to go third ahead of Newcastle United, who qualified for the Champions League earlier. Casemiro and Anthony Martial scored for United in the first half. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored thereafter. Joao Felix added a consolation goal.

How did the match pan out?

Christian Eriksen's perfect set piece saw an unmarked Casemiro plant a header into Chelsea's net. Frank Lampard's side gained control post that and dominated possession before creating several goal-scoring chances. However, poor finishing cost the Blues before Martial scored from Jadon Sancho's pass. In the second half, United missed two sitters before Chelsea got opportunities. United scored thereafter and could have had more.

United go third, seal Champions League berth

United have toppled Newcastle (70) to go third, having amassed 72 points from 37 games (W22, D6, L9). United kept their 18th clean sheet of the campaign. Manchester City (89) and Arsenal (81) have sealed the top two berths. Meanwhile, Chelsea's dismal season continued as they suffered their 16th loss and are placed 12th (43 points).

Key numbers for the United players

Eriksen registered his eighth assist in the Premier League 2022-23 season for United, besides 10 across competitions. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has 74 Premier League assists, going level with Thierry Henry. Casemiro scored his fourth Premier League goal, including in both games versus Chelsea. Martial scored his 62nd Premier League goal, including six this season.

Contrasting records for Manchester United and Chelsea

United failed to keep seven successive clean sheets in the league at Old Trafford. As per Squawka, United last kept seven straight clean sheets here at home was back in 2010. United had a run of six clean sheets before this match. Meanwhile, Chelsea trailed at half-time in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since February 1998.

United are unbeaten in 11 Premier League games against Chelsea

As per Opta, United are now unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against Chelsea (W8, D3). For the first time, United have enjoyed such a run against the Blues in their league history. A win for United saw a series of five successive draws come to an end between the two sides.

Rashford gets to 30 goals this season

Playing his 54th match, Rashford scored his 30th goal in all competitions in 2022-23. Rashford has now become the first United player to score 30-plus goals in a season since Robin Van Persie in 2012-13. Rashford (17) has equaled his best goals tally in a single PL campaign (also 17 in 2019-20). Overall, he has 123 goals for United, including 76 in the PL.

15 goal contributions for Fernandes in Premier League 2022-23

Fernandes scored United's third goal, converting a penalty after being fouled by Wesley Fofana. He has raced to 43 goals in the PL, besides also clocking 33 assists. He has scored 7 this season to be involved in 15 goal contributions (A8).

Key match stats

United had 18 attempts to Chelsea's 14. Erik ten Hag's men had nine shots on target compared to Chelsea's five. Chelsea dominated possession (59%) and had a better pass accuracy (90%).