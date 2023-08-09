Premier League 2023-24: Five defenders to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 09, 2023

Lisandro Martinez was one of the standout players for Manchester United last season (Photo credit: Twitter/@LisandroMartinez)

Former Manchester United manager, Alex Ferguson quoted, "Attack wins you games, defense wins you titles." The quote has remained significant over the years as teams with the best defense, on most occasions clinch the Premier League honor. This season will be no different as star players are waiting to showcase their defensive prowess. Here are the five Premier League defenders to watch out for.

Pau Torres, Aston Villa

Spain international, Pau Torres made a move to Aston Villa for the upcoming season. Torres made 34 appearances in La Liga 2022-23, scoring once. As per Opta, Torres made 195 ball recoveries and created 14 chances. He attempted 2,163 passes, completing 1,846 with an accuracy of 85.34%. Torres completed 27 take-ons and made 13 interceptions, 139 clearances, and 27 blocks.

Thiago Silva, Chelsea

Despite not being at his prime, Thiago Silva will still play a big role for Chelsea in the upcoming season. At 38, Silva has loads of experience, something that he would like to share with the young defenders. His commanding presence and game-reading ability will help Chelsea in their new voyage under Mauricio Pochettino. In PL 2022-23, Silva made 109 clearances and 29 blocks.

John Stones, Manchester City

John Stones has developed himself into a very versatile player for Manchester City. He has always been comfortable with the ball and his improved passing range now allows him to even slot in as a defensive midfielder allowing more freedom to the other midfielders to venture forward. He had 94.4% passing accuracy last season in the PL. Stones has great tactical discipline and physicality.

Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez was subject to a lot of criticism for his height when he joined Manchester United. But the Argentine defender has brushed aside everything with his sensational performances last season. Known for his shrewd game-reading skills, Martinez is also very agile which helps him in ball recoveries. A neat passer (89.9% passing accuracy), he can seamlessly slot in as a defensive midfielder.

William Saliba, Arsenal

Arsenal's French defender William Saliba is destined for greatness. The youngster has been a rock at the back for the Gunners. Saliba is proactive and his physicality and athleticism make him a tough defender to beat. In PL 2022-23, he won 56 ground duels out of 85, while registering a 90% take-on success rate. He made 27 Premier League appearances in 2022-23.

