Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 09, 2023 | 03:15 pm 2 min read

Andre Onana made a big-money move to Manchester United to replace De Gea at Old Trafford (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

The role of a goalkeeper has evolved with time. Earlier shot-stopping was a goalkeeper's primary duty but now they are also expected to be a part of the build-up. It was David de Gea who won the Premier League Golden Glove last season. But with his departure, other custodians will look to step up to win the prestigious award. Here are the top picks.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue to be Chelsea's no. 1 custodian in the upcoming season. The Spaniard had a tough last season keeping only nine clean sheets in 29 league appearances. He also made 91 saves last season. Kepa is brilliant with his passing range and can beat the press with his long passes. He found his lost form during Graham Potter's regime.

Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale has gradually grown into a leader in the Arsenal dressing room. The 25-year-old custodian has been brilliant for the Gunners last season, keeping 14 clean sheets in 38 league appearances. He is very well adept to play the ball out from the back, be it short or long. Ramsdale also registered 95 saves last season, boasting a save percentage of 68.84.

Andre Onana, Manchester United

Andre Onana made a big-money move to Manchester United to replace De Gea at Old Trafford. The Cameroonian is one of the most adventurous goalkeepers in the world. Onana had 93.8% passing accuracy for Inter Milan last season, proving his worth in the build-up play. His big frame also helps him dominate set-piece situations. He is also an adept shot-stopper (save %: 72.09).

Alisson, Liverpool

One of the most consistent goalkeepers in the PL, Alisson will look to continue his exploits in the upcoming season. He has a calm head as he kept 14 clean sheets last season just behind De Gea's tally of 17. Alisson registered 108 saves while boasting a save percentage of 71.52. He commands the penalty box brilliantly and is also good with his distribution.

Ederson, Manchester City

The second Brazilian on this list, Ederson has hardly given Manchester City any reason to complain. Ederson is a perfect modern-day goalkeeper with well-rounded abilities. He kept 11 clean sheets last season in the PL, an area he would like to improve. But Ederson's sweeping attributes and his distribution are top-notch. He registered 84.4% passing accuracy while winning 90% of his aerial duels.

