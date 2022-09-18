Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Udinese trounce Inter 3-1: Key stats

Sep 18, 2022

Udinese hammered Inter 3-1 on matchday 7 of Serie A 2022/23 to take the top spot in the standings. Nicolo Barella was quick to up the visitors 1-0 before Inter conceded a goal to draw parity in the first half. Jaka Bijol and Tolgay Arslan's late headers sealed the fifth-consecutive triumph for Udinese. Here are the stats.

Udinese are temporarily seated atop the Serie A 2022/23 standings, with 16 points from five wins, a draw, and a loss. Napoli, Atalanta, and Milan follow suit with 14 points each. Meanwhile, Inter are seated sixth, with 12 points (W4, L3).