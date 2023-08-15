Serie A 2023-24: Five goalkeepers to watch out for

Sports

Serie A 2023-24: Five goalkeepers to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 15, 2023 | 02:25 pm 2 min read

Mike Maignan has developed into one of the best goalkeepers at AC Milan (Photo credit: Twitter/@acmilan)

Over the years, Serie A has seen a lot of young goalkeepers develop into household names. A good goalkeeper can turn a team's fortunes and can play a massive role in their success. While the role of a goalkeeper keeps on evolving, good custodians still find a way to shine. Here we present the top goalkeepers to watch out for in the upcoming season.

Ivan Provedel, Lazio

Ivan Provedel was pivotal in helping Lazio finish second in Serie A last season. He created history by keeping 21 clean sheets, a joint record in a Serie A season. The 29-year-old registered 100 saves last season with a save percentage of 76.92. Provedel is also an able passer with 78.04% passing accuracy. His exceptional shot-stopping ability has made attracted interest from many clubs.

Alex Meret, Napoli

One of the pillars of Napoli's Serie A triumph last season, Alex Meret has grown in stature recently. The 26-year-old custodian played 34 league matches while clocking 69 saves at a save percentage of 74.19. Meret is a modern-day goalkeeper who gets involved in the build-up and can boast a passing accuracy of 86.05%. With age on his side, Meret will only get better.

Wladimiro Falcone, Leece

An unsung hero from last season's Serie A, Wladimiro Falcone singlehandedly prevented Leece from getting relegated. Falcone featured in all 38 matches last season and kept six clean sheets. He stood like a brick wall for Leece registering 113 saves. Falcone's big frame allows him to dominate the penalty area in set-piece situations. The 28-year-old is already on many Serie A clubs' radar.

Yann Sommer, Inter Milan

Inter Milan replaced Andre Onana with Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer. They signed him from Bayern Munich for €6m. Sommer is an experienced goalkeeper who is one of the best shot-stoppers in the Bundesliga in the last decade. In 29 appearances, Sommer registered eight clean sheets last season. He completed 978 passes, clocking 83% passing accuracy. Sommer saved 85 shots, registering a 75.2 save percentage.

Mike Maignan, AC Milan

Mike Maignan has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in Europe at AC Milan. The French custodian suffered a calf injury last season and could only play 22 league appearances where the kept eight clean sheets. Maignan made 42 saves and had a save percentage of 66.67. The 28-year-old is known for his reflexes, positional sense and good distribution, clocking 80.61% passing accuracy.

Share this timeline