Cheteshwar Pujara completes 5,500 List A runs with 16th century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 12, 2023 | 09:20 am 2 min read

Pujara averages over 58 in List A cricket

Extending his purple patch in the ongoing One-Day Cup, Cheteshwar Pujara smoked a scintillating century against Somerset on Friday (August 11). He scored an unbeaten 117 off 113 balls as Sussex won the contest by four wickets. His knock was laced with 11 boundaries. During the course, Pujara also went past 5,500 List A runs. Here we look at his stats.

A brilliant knock from Pujara

Chasing 319 in Taunton, Sussex were struggling at 47/2 when Pujara arrived in the middle. He steadied the ship with a 92-run stand for the third wicket with Tom Alsop. While Alsop departed for 60, Pujara went from strength to strength and stitched several crucial partnerships with lower-order batters. As a result, Sussex crossed the line with 11 balls to spare.

Pujara goes past 5,500 List A runs

As mentioned, Pujara completed 5,500 List A runs during the course of his knock. He has now raced to 5,556 runs in 121 games at a sensational average of 58.48. While this was his 16th century in the format, he also owns 33 fifties with 174 being his highest score. He managed 51 runs at 10.20 in five ODI appearances for India.

Second-highest average in List A cricket

It must be noted that Pujara's current List A average of 58.48 is the second-highest for any batter (minimum: 2,000 runs). He is only behind his compatriot Ruturaj Gaikwad (60.32) in this regard. Virat Kohli (56.23) trails Pujara on this list among Indians.

Sensational run in ongoing season

Meanwhile, this was Pujara's second century in three innings as he has been in red-hot form lately. 56, 103*, and 23 read his previous scores this season. With 302 runs at 151, Pujara is the second-leading run-getter of the season, only behind compatriot Prithvi Shaw (304). Pujara has batted with a strike rate of 93.20 this season.

Pujara's sensational run in recent times

Pujara, who was dropped from India's squad for the West Indies Test series, has been on a roll lately. He hammered 545 runs in six games for Sussex at a staggering average of 68.12, including three centuries, in County Championship Division Two. Moreover, he smashed 133 for West Zone against Central Zone in the 2023 Duleep Trophy match last month.

