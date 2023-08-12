100 goals for Erling Haaland in Europe's top five leagues

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 12, 2023 | 03:18 am 2 min read

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored a brace versus Burnley on matchday one of the Premier League 2023-24 season (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManCity)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored a brace versus Burnley on matchday one of the Premier League 2023-24 season, helping his side win 3-0. With this, Haaland has raced to 100 goals in Europe's top five leagues. Haaland netted his 38th Premier League goal for City and had earlier smashed 62 goals for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Haaland is lethal and ruthless when it comes to scoring goals. He was a livewire in his two-and-a-half seasons at Dortmund and after moving to City last summer, he showed no signs of slowing down. Haaland scored 62 goals in the Bundesliga from 67 appearances before joining Man City last summer. He won the Premier League Golden Boot award, scoring 36 times.

Breaking down Haaland's league goals for Dortmund and City

In the 2019-20 season, Haaland scored 13 league goals in 15 matches. He followed that up with 27 and 22 league goals in the subsequent seasons from 28 and 24 games respectively. Haaland made 35 appearances in the Premier League 2022-23 season, scoring 36 times. He now has two in his first outing this season.

Haaland scripts these records

Haaland now has five goals in two games versus Burnley. He scored a hat-trick in the FA Cup last season. Haaland has scored a brace in each of his last four campaigns on matchday 1 (Bundesliga and Premier League).

Haaland joins Drogba in this unique club

As per Opta, Haaland is only the second player to score 2+ goals in a team's opening game of a Premier League season in consecutive campaigns (also two vs West Ham in 2022-23), along with Didier Drogba in 2009-10 (two vs Hull) and 2010-11 (three vs West Brom) for Chelsea.

Haaland follows Lewandowski and other stats

Since January 18, 2020, Haaland has made 103 appearances in Europe's top five leagues, scoring 100 times. In this period, only Robert Lewandowski (114 goals in 111 appearances) has more goals. Meanwhile, Haaland averages 1.06 goals per match in the Premier League. Out of his 127 shots, 62 have been on target. He has eight assists. Haaland has created 11 big chances.

