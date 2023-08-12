Manchester City win their Premier League 2023-24 opener: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 12, 2023 | 02:35 am 1 min read

Erling Haaland was at his best, scoring a brace in the first half

Treble winners Manchester City started the Premier League 2023-24 season with a bang, beating promoted Burnley 3-0. Erling Haaland was at his best, scoring a brace in the first half. Rodri, who helped City win their maiden Champions League crown last season, scored the third in the 75th minute. City have started their quest for a fourth successive league title in style.

Three-star City humble Burnley

Haaland had a dream start by scoring early on. Kevin De Bruyne, who was forced off with an injury, lofted a ball in for Rodri, who nodded it to Haaland. Haaland then scored a beautiful goal with an assist from Julian Alvarez. Rodri smashed in the third after Burnley failed to clear the lines. In the 94th minute, Anass Zaroury was sent off.

