Decoding Australia's dominance in ICC Cricket World Cup

Written by Parth Dhall August 15, 2023 | 12:18 am 3 min read

Australia have won five World Cup titles (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Australian cricket team will begin their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign against hosts India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on October 8. Australia, the most successful side in the 50-over tournament, will vie for their sixth title. During the impending tournament, the Aussies will also feature in their 100th World Cup encounter. Here are their incredible stats.

Most World Cup titles (five)

As mentioned, Australia are the most successful World Cup side. They are the only side to have won the trophy more than two times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). This makes Australia the only team with three successive World Cup title wins. Steve Waugh led them to the title in 1999, while Ricky Ponting was at the helm in the next two editions.

Highest win percentage in WC matches

Australia also have the highest win percentage in the World Cup (74.73). In fact, they are the only team to maintain a win percentage of over 70. They have won 69 out of 94 World Cup encounters, having lost just 23 (Tied: 1, NR: 1). Notably, India and West Indies are the only other sides to have won over 50 WC matches.

Most consecutive match-wins in World Cup

Australia hold the record for winning the most consecutive matches in the World Cup. They won 27 back-to-back matches between June 20, 1999, and March 19, 2011. The Men in Yellow won two titles in this process.

Highest World Cup total

In the 2015 World Cup, Australia racked up 417/6 against Afghanistan in the Pool match. This, to date, is the highest total in the 50-over tournament. Overall, only three other 400-plus totals have been recorded in the World Cup. Australia won that match by as many as 275 runs, bowling the Afghans out for 142. David Warner scored 178 for Australia.

Glenn McGrath: Most wickets in World Cup

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan finished his career with 68 wickets in the ODI World Cup. Overall, Australian legend McGrath remains the only bowler to have taken over 70 wickets in ODI World Cups. He finished his WC career with an average of 18.19. Among pacers, only Lasith Malinga and Wasim Akram have more than 50 WC scalps.

When Mitchell Starc broke McGrath's record

Until the 2019 World Cup, McGrath held the record for taking the most wickets in a single World Cup edition. He took 26 wickets from 11 matches in 2007. However, left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc traveled the extra mile in 2019 by taking a wicket more than McGrath. Starc finished the 2019 WC as the highest wicket-taker (27 wickets in 10 matches).

Centuries in World Cup finals

Former Australian opener Adam Gilchrist has the highest individual score in the World Cup finals. He slammed 149 against Sri Lanka in the 2007 World Cup final. His compatriot Ponting follows Gilchrist, with an unbeaten 140 against India in the 2003 final. Both centuries came in winning cause. These are the only two 140-plus scores in the World Cup finals.

