Before teaser launch, Ranveer Singh films dance number for 'Dhurandhar'
What's the story
Ranveer Singh has been filming for his upcoming film, Dhurandhar. The film's teaser is likely to be released on his birthday, July 6 (Sunday). Ahead of that, Singh has reportedly shot a dance number in the Aditya Dhar directorial at the Golden Tobacco Factory in Vile Parle, Mumbai. The song has been choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. Ranveer shares screen space in the film with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.
Production details
'Ranveer was in top form as he rehearsed for days'
A source close to the production told Mid-Day, "It's a high-energy dance number. Ranveer was in top form as he rehearsed for many days before shooting at the studio over four days." "Aditya mounted the track on a big scale with massive set pieces, numerous background dancers, and wrapped it up on Friday, June 30." Onlookers who caught a glimpse described Singh's look in the song as fierce.
Teaser inclusion
Glimpses of the track might be included in the teaser
The report also suggests that some glimpses of the dance track will be included in the Dhurandhar teaser. However, there is no confirmation from the makers yet. Earlier this year, it was reported that Singh's film's final schedule was shot in Mumbai with a recreated backdrop for these sequences in a controlled environment in Andheri. The production team is reportedly aiming for a late 2025 release. It will be his first full-blown release after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.