Before teaser launch, Ranveer Singh films dance number for 'Dhurandhar' 

A source close to the production told Mid-Day, "It's a high-energy dance number. Ranveer was in top form as he rehearsed for many days before shooting at the studio over four days." "Aditya mounted the track on a big scale with massive set pieces, numerous background dancers, and wrapped it up on Friday, June 30." Onlookers who caught a glimpse described Singh's look in the song as fierce.

Teaser inclusion

Glimpses of the track might be included in the teaser

The report also suggests that some glimpses of the dance track will be included in the Dhurandhar teaser. However, there is no confirmation from the makers yet. Earlier this year, it was reported that Singh's film's final schedule was shot in Mumbai with a recreated backdrop for these sequences in a controlled environment in Andheri. The production team is reportedly aiming for a late 2025 release. It will be his first full-blown release after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.