What's the story

Mouni Roy will play a ghost named Mohabbat in the upcoming horror action-comedy film The Bhootnii.

In a recent statement, she revealed that she did all her stunts herself, without a body double.

"I have performed all my stunts myself in the film. I am thankfully trained and have become used to wearing harnesses and doing stunts, thanks to my previous work. So it was a rather easy process," she stated.