Mouni Roy performs her own stunts in 'The Bhootnii'
What's the story
Mouni Roy will play a ghost named Mohabbat in the upcoming horror action-comedy film The Bhootnii.
In a recent statement, she revealed that she did all her stunts herself, without a body double.
"I have performed all my stunts myself in the film. I am thankfully trained and have become used to wearing harnesses and doing stunts, thanks to my previous work. So it was a rather easy process," she stated.
Training
'Naagin,' 'Brahmastra' helped Roy
Further explaining her preparation for the stunts in The Bhootnii, Roy said, "I think stunts are a form of choreography and I consider myself a decent dancer and a quick learner."
"And, shooting for two full seasons of a supernatural TV show (Naagin) and an entire fantasy fiction film (Brahmastra) gave me all the training needed for The Bhootnii."
"Not to mention, the film had an amazing stunt team, and my co-stars were great."
Character insights
Sanjay Dutt's role in 'The Bhootnii' and its appeal
Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as a ghostbuster in The Bhootnii, expressed his eagerness for the role.
"I love comedies. The Bhootnii is a film that is a good mix of horror and comedy," he said.
The veteran is playing the role of Ghostbuster Baba for the first time.
Production details
'The Bhootnii' to release on April 18
The Bhootnii is produced under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production by Deepak Mukut, Dutt, Hunar Mukut, and Maanayata Dutt.
Soham Rockstar Entertainment is presenting the film along with Three Dimension Motion Pictures.
The highly anticipated drama also features Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan in its unique star cast.
The Bhootnii is set to hit the screens on April 18.