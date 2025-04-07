Manoj Bajpayee, Saqib Saleem team up for intense thriller
What's the story
Acclaimed actors Manoj Bajpayee and Saqib Saleem will begin shooting their upcoming yet-untitled thriller, creatively led by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Ritesh Shah, on April 18 in Mumbai.
Earlier, the project was scheduled to star Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon; however, due to date issues, Menon backed out of the project.
This will be a major reunion for Bajpayee and Pandey after their successful projects, Special 26, Aiyaary, and Naam Shabana.
New addition
Saleem joined the cast later
With Menon's exit from the project, Saleem has now been roped in as a lead actor.
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The film was initially planned with Manoj and Kay Kay, but due to date issues, Kay Kay had to back out. Saqib Saleem has now been brought in. The movie will kick off with a marathon schedule in Mumbai starting April 18."
Ensemble cast
Akshay Oberoi to play a key role in the thriller
Joining Bajpayee and Saleem in this one-location thriller is Akshay Oberoi, who will have an important role to play.
The film is creatively headed by Pandey and will be directed by acclaimed writer Shah.
The project will reportedly have a power-packed cast and an intense plot, just like Pandey's previous works.
Bajpayee was last seen in Zee5's Despatch, while Saleem appeared in Crime Beat.