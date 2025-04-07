What's the story

Acclaimed actors Manoj Bajpayee and Saqib Saleem will begin shooting their upcoming yet-untitled thriller, creatively led by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Ritesh Shah, on April 18 in Mumbai.

Earlier, the project was scheduled to star Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon; however, due to date issues, Menon backed out of the project.

This will be a major reunion for Bajpayee and Pandey after their successful projects, Special 26, Aiyaary, and Naam Shabana.