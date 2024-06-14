In brief Simplifying... In brief The much-anticipated film 'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring a star-studded cast, has been delayed with a new target release date set for Diwali 2024.

The delay, hinted at by Ajay Devgn, is due to ongoing work and remaining shooting.

'Singham Again' release postponed to Diwali 2024

Wait for 'Singham Again' gets longer; Rohit Shetty-directorial targets Diwali

Jun 14, 2024

What's the story Rohit Shetty's eagerly awaited action sequel, Singham Again, has been postponed to Diwali 2024 from its initial Independence Day release. The director himself announced the delay on social media with a film poster and a message saying, "Sher aatank machata hai, zakhmi sher tabahi! See you in the cinemas once again. This Diwali!." The film is the third installment in the Singham series and fifth in Shetty's cop universe.

Cast details

Star-studded cast and new characters in 'Singham Again'

Singham Again boasts a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The film will also introduce two new characters to Shetty's cop universe - Padukone as cop Shakti Shetty and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya. This addition expands the narrative scope of the popular series.

Production update

Earlier, Devgn hinted at 'Singham Again's delay

During the trailer launch of Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha﻿, Devgn hinted at the delay of Singham Again. When asked about the film's progress and release date, he stated, "We are not sure because the work on it is still going on. It is not complete. A little bit of shooting is still left to be done also. So we are not in a hurry because jaldbaazi mein kaam kharaab ho jaata hai."

Release clash

'Singham Again' to compete with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' now

The rescheduling of Singham Again's release date means it will no longer clash with other highly-anticipated films such as Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, John Abraham and Sharvari starrer Vedaa, and Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein. However, it will now compete with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is also slated for a Diwali 2024 release. Further details about the film are yet to be announced.