West Bengal to sell only QR-coded green firecrackers this Diwali

1/5

India 2 min read

West Bengal to sell only QR-coded green firecrackers this Diwali

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:40 pm Nov 05, 202301:40 pm

West Bengal will sell only QR-coded green firecrackers this Diwali

West Bengal has decided to sell only green crackers this Diwali in the state, owing to the increasing air pollution. The West Bengal government has also created a unique QR code to indicate whether or not the firecrackers are environmentally friendly. Notably, crackers that are not labeled as green are unlawful and completely banned in the state.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Last year, the Calcutta High Court banned the sale and import of all types of fireworks in West Bengal other than green crackers. This was in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) claiming that the burning of firecrackers during the festive season led to severe noise and air pollution in Kolkata and other parts of the state in previous years.

3/5

Green firecrackers to be available in designated markets

Speaking to ANI, Chairman of Sara Bangla Aatishbaji Unnayan Samiti Babla Roy said, "A total of 44 shops will be set up in Tala, 32 in Maidan, 21 in Behala, and 21 in Kalikapur, all of which are permitted to sell green crackers." "Firecracker market will open from November 6 to November 12, with hours ranging from 10 am to 10 pm," he said.

4/5

What are green crackers

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) defines green crackers as firecrackers that have a smaller shell, don't produce ash, and/or have additives like dust suppressants to lower emissions, particularly particulate matter. They are devoid of the barium chemicals that give them their distinctive green hue. Barium is a metal oxide that pollutes the air and produces noise.

5/5

State government banned manufacturing of all crackers

The state government had reportedly banned the manufacturing of crackers for three months following many firecracker blast incidents. This has impacted the cracker industry in Bengal. "Only 40% of the actual demand for green crackers was manufactured in Bengal this year, which is not enough for this festive season," he said. The traders have decided to import green crackers from other states.