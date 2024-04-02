Next Article

What's the story 2024 officially belongs to Ajay Devgn! After the monumental success of Shaitaan, he's diving into his next venture, Maidaan—slated for April 10 release. Now, recent reports suggest that the 55-year-old actor is preparing for his next projects—De De Pyaar De 2﻿ and Son of Sardar 2. Filming for these sequels is slated to commence in London this June. Before this, Devgn will complete shooting for Singham Again and Raid 2 by the end of May.

Devgn's London shoot schedule and director details

Per Pinkvilla, the London filming schedule begins with a two-week stint for De De Pyaar De 2, directed by Anushul Sharma. Following this, Devgn will transition to his next project, Son of Sardar 2, a sequel to his successful 2012 comedy film. The director for Son of Sardar 2 is yet to be announced but insiders suggest it could be a well-known Punjabi film industry director recognized for his comedic flair.

Eight franchise films lined up for Devgn

Devgn is set to boost his career with a staggering eight franchise films planned over the next two years. Yes, you heard that right! Alongside Singham Again, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardar 2, Dhamaal 4, Golmaal 5, and Drishyam 3 are currently under development. Additionally, there's speculation about Shaitaan 2 being added to the roster next year.

Devgn's ability to manage multiple projects concurrently

"Ajay has a certain format of shooting and he has mastered the art of multiple projects a year," the source told Pinkvilla. "He can seamlessly transform from one world to the other and is all gearing up to have an exciting lineup in place for himself," the report mentioned, further highlighting, "He will be shooting for multiple schedules of DDPD 2 and Son of Sardar 2 from June at various locations."

When is 'DDPD 2' releasing?

DDPD 2 is set for May 1, 2025 release. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy is bringing back the troika of Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Bhushan Kumar, and it promises to pick up right where the first installment left off. The script has been crafted by Tarun Jain and Ranjan. In the meantime, fans can revisit the original on Disney+ Hotstar, savoring its humor and charm.