London: 38-year-old Indian stabbed to death—3rd incident in 4 days

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 18, 2023 | 06:25 pm 2 min read

A 38-year-old Indian was stabbed to death in London on Friday

While the country is still in shock from the killing of a Hyderabad woman in London, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, another Indian-origin man has reportedly been stabbed to death outside his home in London's Camberwell. Aravind Sasikumar (38) was found with knife injuries at Southampton Way, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that he died on the spot at around 1:31am on Friday (local time).

Police arrest suspect, get his custody

According to PTI, the suspect, 25-year-old Salman Salim, was arrested and charged with Sasikumar's murder on Saturday. Croydon Magistrates' Court remanded him to police custody until his appearance at the Old Bailey on June 20. Meanwhile, according to the Evening Standard, a post-mortem examination performed on Friday indicated Sasikumar died due to stab wounds to the chest.

Camberwell MP Harriet Harman terms Sasikumar's murder 'horrific'

Camberwell MP Harriet Harman called the murder of Sasikumar "horrific" and expressed her "deepest sympathy to the bereaved family." Notably, his murder is one of the recent incidents of knife assaults in the UK. Earlier, two separate but similar attacks resulted in the deaths of British Indian teenage girl Grace O'Malley Kumar (19) and Tejaswini Kontham (27), a student from Hyderabad.

Kontham stabbed to death at residence

According to reports, Kontham was stabbed to death on June 13 at her residence in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, North London. Two persons, including her Brazilian flatmate, have been arrested in connection with her murder. On the same day, Kumar was killed in a knife attack as she was heading home from a night out with her friend Barnaby Webber.

UK witnesses sharp rise in crimes involving knife attacks

Notably, there has been a sharp increase in crimes in the UK involving knife assaults. According to the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were around 45,000 (selected) offenses involving a knife or sharp instrument in England and Wales in the year ending March 2022. This was 9% higher than the number in 2020-21 and 34% higher than in 2010-11.

