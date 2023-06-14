World

27-year-old Hyderabad woman stabbed to death in London

June 14, 2023

The victim moved to London a year ago

A 27-year-old girl from Telangana's Hyderabad was allegedly stabbed to death at her residence in Wembley, London, United Kingdom (UK), reported The Hindu. The victim, Kontham Tejaswini Reddy, was pursuing her Master's in London. According to the police, the incident occurred around 10:00am on Tuesday (local time). Two suspects, aged 23 and 24, have been arrested in connection with the killing.

One suspect is native of Brazil

The police said another woman (28) was also attacked at the scene. She was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries. Her condition is reportedly stable. Reddy's cousin said the 23-year-old accused, a native of Brazil, had moved to a shared accommodation— where Tejaswini lived with her friends— less than a week ago. Meanwhile, the motive behind the stabbing remains unknown.

