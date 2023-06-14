World

Arrested, booked, released: What all happened during Donald Trump's arraignment

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 14, 2023

Trump appeared before a Miami court on Tuesday

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts accusing him of mishandling classified documents and interfering with the Justice Department's investigation. The Republican leader appeared before Miami's federal courthouse, days after becoming the first US president— current or former—to face federal criminal charges. Here's how Trump's day unfolded.

Trump surrendered before Miami court

In a stunning moment in American history, Trump surrendered before the court and was taken into custody by US Marshals. He was photographed and fingerprinted, and was released immediately on his word to be present at the trial. Walt Nauta, Trump's aide who is also charged in the indictment, appeared in court. Meanwhile, security was beefed up outside the court premises.

Trump entered plea of not guilty during arraignment

Denying all charges, Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, reportedly told the judge, "We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty," while Trump, with his arms crossed, sat in complete silence. The 77-year-old was allowed to leave the court without any restrictions on domestic or international travel. Prosecutors told the judge that the defendant was not considered a flight risk.

Trump met supporters a day before his birthday

After the hearing, Trump waved at his supporters as his motorcade left the Miami courthouse. He then traveled straight to Versailles, a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami's Little Havana, to meet his supporters, who were waiting to take pictures with the former president. He was also treated to a chorus of Happy Birthday to You, ahead of his 77th birthday on Wednesday.

Heinous abuse of power: Former US president slams indictment

After returning to New Jersey, Trump called his indictment a "heinous abuse of power" while addressing hundreds of supporters at one of his golf clubs. "Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country," he said. He also characterized the federal charges as "election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election."

Charges accuse Trump of 'willfully retaining classified defense information'

The 49-page chargesheet accuses Trump of putting national security "at risk" by willfully retaining classified defense information, conspiring to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, and making false statements. The case's trial date is yet to be scheduled. Notably, Trump is facing another case in the New York State Court for falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

