Next Article

Emraan Hashmi has opened up on the possibility of 'Jannat 3'

Is 'Jannat 3' a possibility? Emraan Hashmi provides cryptic answers

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Mar 24, 202412:30 am

What's the story Emraan Hashmi is currently basking in the success of the Disney+ Hotstar web series Showtime. In his long career, he has been a part of several successful, cult classic films, one of them being the Jannat film series. Hashmi recently expressed his eagerness to reprise his role while also acknowledging certain hurdles. He mentioned that for this project to materialize, the original creators, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, would need to collaborate, a scenario he views as unlikely.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Jannat and Murder film series are deemed instrumental in shaping Hashmi's career trajectory. The first film in the Jannat franchise—released in 2008—catapulted Hashmi into the limelight with its engaging plot and memorable songs crooned by the late singer KK. Its sequel, Jannat 2 (2012), further cemented Hashmi's standing as a reliable lead actor in Bollywood. Both films garnered acclaim from audiences for their unique fusion of romance, drama, and crime elements, and their music.

Statement

'Third installment happens if some miracle takes place': Hashmi

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hashmi expressed his desire to star in Jannat 3, suggesting it could be "old wine in a new bottle." However, he also highlighted, "The makers (Mahesh and Mukesh) have to come together again to make it happen, which I unfortunately don't see happening." "It's a team, right?" he stated, adding, that the third installment happens if a miracle takes place.

Tiff between the brothers

Understanding the tiff between Mahesh and Mukesh

In 2021, it was revealed that director Mahesh had severed ties with his brother Mukesh's production house, Vishesh Films. Subsequently, Vikram Bhatt, who regards himself as Mahesh's protege, disclosed that Mukesh "exploited" Mahesh for "several years." Notably, the Bhatt brothers had collaborated on numerous successful films, including Raaz (2002), Jism (2003), Murder (2004), and Gangster (2006). Mahesh's final directorial venture under Vishesh Films was Sadak 2—which also served as his comeback after a hiatus of 20 years.

Future aspirations

Meanwhile, Hashmi discussed his plans to revive 'bad boy' roles

In the same interview, Hashmi provided insights into his ongoing and future projects. "I have a couple of projects going to be announced, solo films which are kind of that streak which audiences have loved to see me in, the bad boy. I will try to kickstart that again." He was last seen in the recently-released Sara Ali Khan-led Ae Watan Mere Watan—available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.