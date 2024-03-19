Next Article

Box office collection: 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' keeps lagging behind

By Aikantik Bag 10:35 am Mar 19, 202410:35 am

What's the story Adah Sharma tasted helluva success with The Kerala Story in 2023 and to replicate the same success she joined hands with the same team for Bastar: The Naxal Story. However, as of now, the movie has failed to capture the box office with its mediocre content. After a disastrous weekend, the movie failed to hold the fort on its first Monday.

Box office

Failing to surpass the Rs. 5 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 24 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.24 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics and can only survive with some commercial boost. The cast includes Indira Tiwari, Raima Sen, Shilpa Shuka, and Yashpal Sharma, among others. Vipul Amrutlal Shah bankrolled the project.

