Box office collection: 'Operation Valentine' is slow yet steady

By Aikantik Bag 10:13 am Mar 07, 2024

What's the story In the recent past, there has been a wave of making pan-India films. The crossover between Hindi and Telugu films has become common and now budding star Varun Tej has made his Bollywood debut with Operation Valentine. The actioner has been slow in the first week and will aim to shift gears over the weekend at the domestic box office.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 10 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shakti Pratap Singh Hada directorial earned Rs. 87 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 8.17 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics too. The film marks Manushi Chhillar's debut in Telugu films. The cast includes Navdeep, Mir Sarwar, Paresh Pahuja, Ruhani Sharma, and Shataf Figar, among others.

