Sonakshi Sinha to headline Karan Rawal's romantic thriller

Sonakshi Sinha to star in Karan Rawal's untitled romantic thriller

By Aikantik Bag 01:19 pm Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is teaming up with first-time director Karan Rawal for an untitled romantic thriller. Produced by Vishal Rana, the film promises to deliver unexpected twists that will captivate audiences. Rana shared his excitement and stated, "I am thrilled to start this journey with such an amazing team. It's really exciting to work with talents like Sonakshi and Karan, and I can't wait to see our vision come to life on screen."

Excitement

'I can't wait to dive into this thrilling role'

In a recent press release, Sinha expressed her eagerness to work on the project, her first with Rana's Echelon Productions. She stated, "I'm always looking for new and exciting roles to play, and this is another unexplored genre for me so I can't wait to dive into this thrilling role." Filming is set to begin soon.

Career

Sinha's recent work and future projects

Sinha was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Dahaad, alongside Vijay Varma and Gulshan Deviah. Following the success of its first season, creator Zoya Akhtar confirmed that a second season is in the works, with Reema Kagti already penning the script. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan slated for April 9 release.

