'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' releases on April 18, 2025

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Varun-Janhvi's romcom gets release date

By Aikantik Bag 12:23 pm Feb 22, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Ever since Dharma Productions teased a romantic comedy on their social media, fans have been speculating and anticipating the third installment of the Dulhania franchise. Now, the makers have cleared the ambiguity and announced a new romantic comedy titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie will mark the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan after the highly criticized Bawaal.

Next Article

Release

Release date and crew of the film

While sharing the announcement snippet, Karan Johar penned, "A kahaani of Sanskari & his to-be Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens!" Both actors shared their excitement about working with director Khaitan. The film's music is helmed by Pritam and lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It promises to be the perfect summer romantic comedy and is slated for an April 18, 2025 release.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post