Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur graced the couch on 'Koffee With Karan's latest episode

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan features two Bollywood's handsome hunks - Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. From the camaraderie of the stars to details about their boys' club including Ranbir Kapoor, the presence of dating apps, plans for marriage, and more, there's a lot that the men spilled details about. We bring you highlights of what unfolded.

Addressing dating rumors with Ananya Panday

"Let's address the elephant in the room," said Karan Johar as he quizzed Roy Kapur on his relationship status with rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday. To this, the Aashiqui 2 actor responded, "Ask me no secrets, and I'll tell you no lies," while coyly dodging the question. When asked if he's joyous in his "situationship," he said, "I'm quite joyous."

Kapoor on wedding plans with Malaika Arora

Talking of relationships, Johar didn't skip his chance to ask Kapoor if he and his ladylove Malaika Arora were planning for marriage. Kapoor said he'd prefer not to discuss their future in her absence, calling it "the most respectful thing" to do. "Once we reach that stage, we'll come and talk about it together or be able to speak about it together."

Dealing with box-office failures

Both actors have had their share of box-office failures and successes. They revealed how they dealt with failures and the thoughts that occupied their minds after a flop. "You can't control the box office, unfortunately. I'm patient and my time will come," said Kapoor. Roy Kapur said that he got sensitized too early, adding, "Nothing is permanent, your successes and your failures."

KJo on trolls attacking Deepika-Ranveer

Johar called the season's first episode, featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the "most honest one," so far. But he was also dejected at the trolling that came the way for the couple after that. Angered by the after-effects of the episode, he said how he felt like asking people to focus on their families rather than discuss someone else's personal life and marriage.

Using dating app to ditching date for a boys' night

The two stars, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, have a boys club where Roy Kapur, as Johar claimed, is a "punching bag." Johar revealed how Ranbir believes Roy Kapur "knows nothing about anything." When KJo asked Roy Kapur about his presence on a dating app, he called it "an unsuccessful inning." During the shots round, both actors agreed to ditch their dates for a boys' night.

Roy Kapur on Kartik Aaryan being picked for 'Aashiqui 3'

The Night Manager actor was also asked about how he feels about Kartik Aaryan being cast for Aashiqui 3. Calling him "the perfect person to take the baton forward," he said, "There's no chance I could be in this because, in the second part, my character went for a long swim from which he is not returning. I feel it is great."