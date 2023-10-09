'Koffee with Karan' S08: Karan Johar reveals the first guest



By Aikantik Bag 01:43 pm Oct 09, 2023

'Koffee with Karan' premieres on October 26

A lot can happen over a cup of coffee and when it is "Koffee," we expect something extra fun! Yes, you guessed it right, Karan Johar is gearing up for the eighth season of the cult talk show Koffee with Karan. The show premieres on October 26 and now Johar has spilled some beans regarding the guest list. Are you excited?

Streaming details and more about the promo

The newly released promo shows Johar's "Konscience" calling him and they both indulge in a back-to-back rebuttal regarding the guest list. From single people of Tinseltown to star kids to enemies, Johar sifts through all. At the end, Johar teases about inviting his conscience to the show. The celebrated talk show is set to premiere on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar.

