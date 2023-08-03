Alia Bhatt drops a glimpse from 'RRKPK's 'Kudmayi'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 03, 2023 | 03:48 pm 1 min read

'Kudmayi' music video to be released soon

Karan Johar and his style of cinema has influenced Indian culture over decades. Big fat Indian weddings to other traditional events are incomplete without a quintessential Dharma Productions song. With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the filmmaker has dropped a new wedding anthem Kudmayi. The romantic ballad has been nothing short of a earworm and now they will release the music video.

More about the soothing ballad

Yes, the production house and Alia Bhatt have taken to Instagram Stories and shared some glimpses of the upcoming music video. It promises a royal affair and a goal-worthy wedding tune for the new generation. The song is crooned by Shahid Mallya and is composed by Pritam. The soulful lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music video will also feature Ranveer Singh.

