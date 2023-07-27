Happy birthday, Vinay Pathak: Celebrating actor's finest comic performances

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 27, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Prolific actor Vinay Pathak celebrates his 56th birthday on Thursday

Vinay Pathak, a name that needs no introduction, boasts an impressive filmography encompassing diverse roles. Despite his exceptional talent, he has remained one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood. However, leaving this aside, his brilliant acting prowess has shone through every character he has ever portrayed. On his 56th birthday on Thursday, we take a look at the actor's best comic performances.

'Khosla Ka Ghosla' (2006)

Featuring an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Pathak, and Ranvir Shorey, Khosla Ka Ghosla has undoubtedly left a lasting impression. In the movie, Pathak essays the character of Asif Iqbal, a visa agent with a unique and tricky demeanor, who is filled with bewitching antics. Not many are aware that Pathak initially auditioned for the role of Khurana—which eventually went to Irani.

'Bheja Fry' (2007)

If you've seen the Sagar Ballary directorial Bheja Fry, you might vividly remember the storyline and especially the character of Bharat Bhushan played by Pathak. As an inspector in the tax department, Pathak delivered a memorable performance of a talkative and self-promoting singer, who always carries a scrapbook showcasing his "so-called" music journey. While the character was annoying, Pathak's antics energized the whole narrative.

'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' (2008)

The 2008 film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi saw Pathak delivering one of his career's best comic performances. The actor portrayed Balwinder "Bobby" Khosla, Shah Rukh Khan's character's best friend in the Aditya Chopra-directed film. Bobby comes to rescue the otherwise grim tale when he transforms Khan's character into the lively and fun-loving Raj. Notably, this film served as Pathak's first commercial venture.

'Chalo Dilli' (2011)

Helmed by Shashant Shah, Chalo Dilli featured a stellar cast including—Pathak, Lara Dutta, and Akshay Kumar (guest appearance). However, despite the ensemble cast, the film didn't find box-office success. The story followed Mihika Banerjee (Dutta), who misses her flight to Delhi and is determined to reach there by any means. She crosses paths with Manu Gupta (Pathak), and together, they embark on a journey.

