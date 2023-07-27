Vamshi Paidipally's birthday special: 5 films you must watch

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 27, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Vamshi Paidipally's birthday: Director's best films

Vamshi Paidipally, the film director and screenwriter who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films, turned 44 today (July 27). He might not have a long filmography spanning his 16 years of a career as a director but all his films are either commercial or critical successes, or both, along with a National Award to his name. Check out his best films below.

'Brindavanam'

Starring Jr. NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead along with Prakash Raj and Srihari in pivotal roles, the 2010 Telugu romantic comedy-drama film Brindavanam was Paidipally's second film. It was both a critical as well as a box office success and was later remade into several other languages including Odia, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Bangladeshi.

'Yevadu'

Paidipally's 2014 Telugu action thriller film Yevadu starring Ram Charan, Shruti Haasan, and Amy Jackson was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It also had cameo appearances from Allu Arjun and Aggarwal. Inspired by John Woo's 1997 American film Face/Off, Yevadu follows a young man who sets out for revenge for his girlfriend's murder after a life-saving face transplant.

'Oopiri'

Oopiri won two Filmfare Awards South with Paidipally winning the Best Director award. The 2016 Telugu comedy-drama film stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Karthi, and Tamannaah in lead roles with Raj, Vivek, Ali, Jayasudha, and Kalpana, among others in pivotal roles. Oopiri revolves around a quadriplegic billionaire and his ex-convict caretaker who realizes that life and relationships are more important than money and disabilities.

'Maharshi'

While Maharshi was the third highest-grossing film of 2019 and won two National Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography, it received mixed reviews from critics. Starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, and Allari Naresh, the film revolves around a millionaire businessman who returns to his homeland and becomes a messiah for the poor and downtrodden farmers.

'Varisu'

The 2023 Tamil action drama film Varisu stars an ensemble cast comprising Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Raj, Prabhu, and Yogi Babu, among others. It focuses on the youngest son of an entrepreneur who, much to the dismay of his two brothers, gets named chairman of his father's company. Varisu became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2023 and the highest of Vijay's career.

