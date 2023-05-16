Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' haul drops significantly

Written by Aikantik Bag May 16, 2023, 10:27 am 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office collection

Mani Ratnam is currently the talk of the town, especially after the humongous success of Ponniyin Selvan: II﻿. The duology has been a dream of Tamil cinema for six decades. It received critical acclaim too. The magnum opus has had a mammoth box office collection globally too. Recently, it has been pitted against Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story.

Aiming Rs. 200 crore domestically

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama earned Rs. 1.25 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 172 crore. The craze behind the movie has been huge and viewers loved it too. The cast comprises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj, among others. The music is helmed by AR Rahman.

