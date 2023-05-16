Entertainment

Aishwarya Rajesh gets security amid 'Farhana' controversy; makers release statement

Aishwarya Rajesh gets security amid 'Farhana' controversy

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh is a well-known face in the Tamil cinema fraternity. Her recent release Farhana has caused quite a stir after several Islamic organizations termed the film "anti-Islamic." Amidst the controversy, the actor has received special security from the police. Among the groups, the most notable is the Indian National League (INL) who have refuted the subject in the film.

Makers' statement regarding the controversy

The film is directed by Nelson Venkatesan and Rajesh plays the titular character. The story revolves around a woman who works at a call center that provides phone sex services. The makers stated, "Controversies created by a few people about Farhana, which has been duly censored by the government body, has pained us greatly. Farhana is not against any religion or their sentiments."

