Arshad Warsi spills beans on 'Welcome 3,' 'Jolly LLB 3'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 17, 2023 | 12:56 pm 1 min read

Exciting update about 'Welcome 3' and 'Jolly LLB 3'

It seems like an exciting Monday for Bollywood geeks! Welcome 3 and Jolly LLB 3 are happening with Arshad Warsi in it. After many speculations, the adept actor has confirmed it. Both the franchises have cult following and Warsi's range from comedy to drama is huge. The actor spilled some beans regarding the upcoming projects and fans are eagerly waiting.

'Scale of 'Welcome 3' is unreal'

Warsi spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed that Welcome 3 is in the works. He said, "The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film that I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal." The Asur actor also revealed the production details of Jolly LLB 3.

Kumar-Warsi to have a faceoff in 'Jolly LLB 3'

Warsi revealed that the film goes on floors in January 2024 and he will be sharing the screen with Kumar. He also addressed the issue regarding makers not casting him in the second installment. He said, "I have a feeling the makers wanted to upscale the film. I remember I told Subhash (Kapoor, director) also, 'You should do it with Akshay."

