BLACKPINK fans want 'Le Parisien' to apologize; here's why

Entertainment

BLACKPINK fans want 'Le Parisien' to apologize; here's why

Written by Aikantik Bag July 17, 2023 | 12:10 pm 1 min read

'Le Parisien's concert review did not go well with BLINKS

BLACKPINK is one of the most followed K-pop bands in the world. The girl group is on a world tour titled Born Pink and has been shattering records left and right. Recently, they performed a sold-out show at Stade De France and became the first girl group to do so. Now, French publication Le Parisien's review of the concert is receiving flak from BLINKS.

The review is being slammed by fans

The French publication's concert review did not go well with the fans, especially the journalist's choice of words. Marie Poussel's review is being called out on social media. She called the show "not up to par," and fans perceived it to be unprofessional and disrespectful. Many fans pointed out the "misogynistic and xenophobic" tone of the article. Fans are demanding an apology.

A fan's reaction

Share this timeline