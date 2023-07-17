4 Taylor Swift albums in Billboard's Top 10; record created
Taylor Swift is the one with Midas touch. She is on a record-breaking spree, since forever and her ardent fans aka Swifties are loving it! The pop star released a re-recorded album titled Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and it is currently topping the Billboard 200 chart. Swift has emerged to become the first woman in 60 years to have four albums in Top 10.
Other albums to be a part of this record
The recent release achieved around 7,16,000 album-equivalents in its first week, which is considered to be a huge figure. The other albums include Midnights (ranked fifth), Lover (ranked seventh), and folklore (ranked 10th). The newly released album has 22 songs, among which six have been especially loved by ardent listeners. Those six are termed as From the Vault.