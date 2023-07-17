Flashback: When Neetu Kapoor justified Rishi Kapoor's 'cheating'

Written by Isha Sharma July 17, 2023 | 01:42 pm 2 min read

Here's what Neetu Kapoor had to say about Rishi Kapoor's flings

Neetu Kapoor started her career with Suraj (1966) and invited fame through Deewaar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Yaarana, among others. She married Rishi Kapoor in 1980 and subsequently quit films, though she returned to the industry with a full-fledged role in Do Dooni Chaar. Neetu has been lauded for staying by her husband's side throughout his cancer journey, but their relationship wasn't without its problems.

Neetu caught her husband cheating many times

In an old interview with a newspaper, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor confessed that she was privy to the outdoor "flings" her husband had during his outdoor shoots. Not just that, she was often the first person to know about such instances and even "caught him many times." "I have caught him flirting hundreds of times. But I know they are just one-night stands."

Neetu added that the couple was 'confident about each other'

In the interview, Neetu further said, "Two years ago, I used to fight with him but now I have adopted the attitude- go ahead, let's see how long will you do it. We have become very confident about each other. I know his family comes first so why should I bother about his flings. They are just passing fancies. He'll never leave me."

'Men are flirtatious by nature'

What Neetu said next became a point of controversy for some time. "I feel that men should be given a certain amount of freedom. They are flirtatious by nature. One cannot bind them down." She further added, "If he were ever to have a serious, long-standing affair or get married again, I'd throw him out of the house and say, 'Go live with her.'"

The couple reportedly worked in 12 films together

After marrying Rishi in January 1980, the couple welcomed their first child-jewelry designer, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, in September 1980. Their second child and actor Ranbir Kapoor was born in September 1982. The couple worked together in Do Dooni Chaar, Besharam, Kabhie Kabhie, Zehreela Insaan, Zinda Dil, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Dhan Daulat, Anjane Mein, Doosra Aadmi, and Love Aaj Kal.

