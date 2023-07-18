Lindsay Lohan-Bader Shammas welcome first child in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan-Bader Shammas welcome first child in Dubai

Written by Aikantik Bag July 18, 2023 | 09:48 am 1 min read

Welcome the new parents in tinsel town

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are the new parents in town! The couple welcomed their first child in Dubai. The baby boy has been named Luai. Lohan's representative confirmed the same on Monday. The couple resides in Dubai. Fans are elated with the news. Back in March, the couple announced their pregnancy by posting a photo on Instagram.

Name of the child and other details

Lohan's representative spoke to Page Six on Monday and said, "The family is over the moon in love." Interestingly, the name Luai means "shield" or "protector" in Arabic. Back in March, the actor spoke to TMZ about the pregnancy, and said, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

Pregnancy announcement in March

Instagram post A post shared by lindsaylohan on July 18, 2023 at 9:37 am IST

