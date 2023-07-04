Entertainment

Kevin Spacey: 5 key revelations from ongoing UK trial

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 04, 2023 | 01:27 pm 3 min read

Kevin Spacey trial: Actor is appearing in a UK court to face sexual assault charges

On Monday, testimony was given by one of the four men—who've accused Kevin Spacey of sexual offenses from 2001 to 2013. ﻿In January, Spacey pleaded "not guilty" to six counts of indecent and sexual assault, respectively, and one count of sexual activity without consent. The current trial encompasses a total of 12 charges. Here are the five biggest revelations from the ongoing trial.

Spacey was described as a 'sexual bully' by prosecutor

During her opening statement on Friday, prosecutor Christine Agnew described Spacey as a "sexual bully." Addressing the jury, Agnew stated, "He's a man who doesn't respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delighted in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable—a sexual bully." The prosecutor further added, "His preferred method of assault, appears to grab aggressively other men in the crotch."

Spacey touched the victim even after the latter said no

The first alleged victim to speak in the actor's sexual offense trial stated, "The first time he touched me was a massive shock—I immediately pushed his hand off." Peter Gibbs—the actor's lawyer—questioned whether the man felt flattered when it became apparent that Spacey was attracted to him, the victim responded, "Never. I'd say: 'Don't do that.' Then he'd put his hands on my penis."

Spacey was accused of attempting to grope survivor while drunk

The first alleged victim/man among the four victims stated Spacey attempted to grope him, even when he was so drunk he could hardly walk. "Even while heavily drunk, I noticed his hand reaching toward me," the court heard. The man added that Spacey would call him to his apartment, and "he would be half-naked or completely naked and begin to try something."

Spacey accused of grabbing victim so hard, 'car almost crashed'

"Spacey grabbed me so hard—while we traveled to a party in 2004-05—that the car almost crashed," stated the above-mentioned first alleged victim. During cross-examination, Gibbs challenged the testimony, mentioning Spacey had attended the White Tie only once in 2001. Gibbs also presented evidence that the man had posted pictures of himself with Spacey between 2012-15. The man claimed the photo was used for marketing.

Alleged victim compared Spacey to his character in 'Se7en'

During the trial, the victim, while recounting all the incidents of sexual assault by the House of Cards actor, drew a comparison between the actor and the character of a serial killer he played in the film Se7en. The man revealed that he initially refrained from coming forward because he felt embarrassed and he was concerned about the potential professional repercussions he could face.

