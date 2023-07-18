Priyanka Chopra Jonas's birthday: Her show-stealing supporting roles in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's birthday: Her show-stealing supporting roles in Bollywood

Written by Isha Sharma July 18, 2023

Happy birthday to actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

The quintessential glass-ceiling breaker Priyanka Chopra Jonas has turned 41! The actor-singer-producer-entrepreneur's career has grown by leaps ever since she won Miss World in 2000 and went on to carve a successful career in Bollywood and then Hollywood. A National Film Awardee, the actor has glittered in both lead and supporting roles, and on her birthday, we revisit the latter.

'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'

Anil Sharma's patriotic action thriller The Hero: Love Story of a Spy marked PCJ's debut in Bollywood, and in her very first Hindi film, she proved that she is here to stay. The spotlight was on Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Amrish Puri, but Chopra Jonas, as Dr. Shaheen Zakaria, didn't let herself be overshadowed. She won the Stardust Award for Best Supporting Actress.

'Aitraaz'

It is quite an unconventional choice for a new actor to choose to portray an evil, manipulative, scheming woman early in her career, especially at a time when the fear of being typecast loomed large in Bollywood. Nonetheless, PCJ aced this challenge successfully when she portrayed Sonia Roy in Aitraaz, and stood her ground well opposite a senior Akshay Kumar.

'Bajirao Mastani'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the titular protagonists of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grandiose period drama Bajirao Mastani﻿, but it's Chopra Jonas as Kashibai who has stayed with the audience. As a side character, she could've easily been sidelined to the margins, but her acting chops didn't allow that, and she deftly brought to life the pain of a woman wronged in love.

'Dil Dhadakne Do'

Dil Dhadakne Do is a multistarrer that focuses on multiple people, so it's tough to label any one actor as its primary lead. Chopra Jonas played Ayesha Mehra, an ambitious, responsible entrepreneur who finds her wings clipped by her parents and then husband's rigid thought process vis-a-vis working women. PCJ gave this multilayered role everything it demanded, making DDD one of her best films.

