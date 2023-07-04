Entertainment

'Oppenheimer' sells over 22,500 tickets in India; advance bookings open

Written by Aikantik Bag July 04, 2023

'Oppenheimer' advance ticket bookings are open now

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer has been in the buzz ever since its announcement. With the trailer and other promotional videos, the anticipation has gone higher for the Cillian Murphy starrer. The film's advance ticket booking has been opened for the IMAX format in India and it's selling out like hotcakes. Nolan being an auteur has a huge fan following worldwide.

The hype around the film is huge

The IMAX tickets for the opening weekend are out and as of now, the national chains have sold 22,500 tickets, among which 9,000 for the opening day. The film is slated for July 21 release. The biopic is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr., among others.

